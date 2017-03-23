WakeMed police charge Robeson man had pound of pot in car at hospital deck

Police at WakeMed Raleigh arrested a Robeson County man late Wednesday on a charge of having a little over a pound of marijuana at the hospital.
Carlos Reyes Scott, 22, of Rowland was arrested about 11:40 p.m., according to Wake County records.
Police charged him with felony marijuana possession, saying he had about 17 ounces of the material in a car in the hospital’s parking deck, and with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
The hospital said police went to the parking deck after they got a complaint about a smell of marijuana.
Scott, a spokeswoman said, was in his car smoking marijuana. Police arrested him and then found the pound of the drug when they searched his car as part of the arrest.
Officials said they had no idea why Scott was in the parking deck. He had not been a patient and had no connection to anyone else there, they said.
Scott was freed on bail Thursday from the Wake County Detention Center.
