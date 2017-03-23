Wake deputies arrest man they say led them on 80 mph chase in January

A Raleigh man led Wake County sheriff’s deputies on a car chase that reached 80 mph, they said, and was driving recklessly and blew through a red light and a stop sign before escaping on foot one January night. Thursday, he was in jail facing a felony and a string of traffic charges.
Brandon Leon Jones, 23, was arrested at an apartment complex on West Millbrook Road, near lead Mine Road, about 1 a.m., county arrest records showed.
Arrest warrants charged Jones with fleeing to elude police, a felony, and said he hit speeds of 70 mph on Gorman Street and Kaplan Drive and was going 81 mph on Kaplan in a section where the speed limit had dropped from 35 to 25 mph. The chase also followed Carlton Avenue and Greenleaf Street in the neighborhoods southwest of North Carolina State University, the charges said.
The warrants also said he had passed someone dangerously, turned off his car’s headlights, was driving recklessly and with a revoked license.
According to the charges, it all began when a deputy tried to stop Jones’ car because he suspected its windows were tinted darker than the law allows.
Jail records showed he also was served Thursday with charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering, damaging property and false imprisonment for an incident that happened before deputies swore out their warrants on Feb. 25 and 28 for the chase.
Jones’ total bail on all the charges was $37,500, and he was being held for a court appearance.
