March 24, 2017 11:10 AM

Cary police lodge 18 counts of downloading computer child porn against town man

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

CARY

Cary police detectives have charged a man with 18 counts of downloading child pornography to his computer last month.

Arrest warrants accused Curtis Bruce Marion, 28, of Cary of having video files that show children whose ages police said appeared to range from about 1 year old to 9 years old.

Marion was held in lieu of $500,000 bail after turning himself in Thursday morning at the Wake County Detention Center.

The charges are 18 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. That charge covers copying child pornography or disseminating it in print or online.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

