Woman offered detective bribes in massage investigation, Raleigh police charge

A Cary woman was arrested Thursday on charges that twice offered bribes to a Raleigh police detective who was asking if women who worked for her at the Serenity Day Spa on Creedmoor Road held state licenses to be masseuses.
An arrest warrant charged Huilan Tian, 34, with two counts of offering bribes, a felony.
Tian is associated with the Serenity Day Spa at 6300 Creedmoor Road.
The charges allege that between Feb. 14, 2016, and March 3 this year, Tian offered Raleigh police Detective B. Huger $1,000 and $1,500 in hopes she could “influence him in omitting to perform an official act.”
Police declined to discuss particulars of the case, including what led Huger to question Tian about the licenses. They did not say how she is associated with Serenity Day Spa.
Police arrested Tian after stopping her at Creedmoor and Lynn roads about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to county arrest records.
North Carolina Secretary of States records show that Tian incorporated a limited-liability corporation in September 2015 called Serenity Day Spa in Cary and listed its address as 124 SW Maynard Road in Cary.
The Creedmoor Road location had been known as Canaan Massage, according to February 2015 photos in the shopping center’s Wake County tax file.
Tian was freed on bond Friday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
