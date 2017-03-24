Raleigh police make arrest in five-year-old homicide

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man outside a night club off Wake Forest Road in 2011.
Rajan Ali Grant Wilson, 27, has been charged with murder, Raleigh police announced Friday. Wilson is accused of shooting Davishio Shaw, 22, on Aug. 21, 2011, in the parking lot of the Velvet Room Bar & Lounge night club on Paula Street, near the intersection of Wake Forest and Hodges Road.
A woman who called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. said Shaw had been shot several times. In the midst of the gun fire, a club patron jumped in a car and inadvertently drove over Shaw as he lay in the parking lot.
In announcing the arrest, police did not indicate what led to the shooting or if Shaw and Wilson knew each other.
