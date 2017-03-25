Teen murder suspect commits suicide in Triangle jail: It’s the second time this week

A man charged with first degree murder on Tuesday appears to have committed suicide in his Wake County Detention Center jail cell, the sheriff’s office said.
Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda, 18, was charged on Tuesday with murder in the death of a man who was found in a wooded area off Calumet Drive and whom police determined had been strangled. Lara-Pineda’s death is the second time this week a teen in a Triangle jail has committed suicide.
At 5:55 p.m., during the intake and classification process while Lara-Pineda was secured in single occupancy cell, Lara-Pineda was found unresponsive in his cell from self-inflicted injuries, Sheriff’s Office Spokesman John Jones said.
When Lara-Pineda’s body was found, emergency medical and life saving procedures were initiated immediately by Wake County Detention Center detention officers and medical staff, Jones said.
Lara-Pineda was then transported to WakeMed, Jones said. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was notified that Lara-Pineda had died.
The death of the teen is still under investigation, Jones said.
Lara-Pineda was accused of killing Fredys Odilo Cid Ramos, 28, whose body was found early Sunday afternoon by cyclists near the Crabtree Creek Greenway and called 911.
On Thursday in Durham County Detention Center, Uniece Glenae Fennell, 17, also appeared to have killed herself.
Fennell was being held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of Andre Bond on July 10, 2016. Bond was found dead on Woodview Drive in what appeared to have been a drive-by attack.
Detectives called to “an apparent suicide” at 3:30 a.m. found Fennell unresponsive and paramedics pronounced her dead, spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said.
Fennell, who was alone in her cell, was not on suicide watch, Gibbs said.
