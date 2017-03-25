An infant and her sister were stabbed to death. Their father is charged with murder

An infant and her toddler sister have been found stabbed to death in woods near Fayetteville, and their father has been charged with their murder, police say.
The girls, 4-day-old Genesis Freeman and her sister Serenity Freeman, 2, were reported missing Friday, a Hoke County Sheriff’s Office release said Saturday. Their bodies were found 200 yards in the woods off Army Road west of Fayetteville.
On Friday the Fayetteville Police Department released a statement saying the children’s father Tillman Freeman, 30, had been arrested by Fayetteville Police. At the time Freeman had been charged with child abuse and child neglect, but refused to tell law enforcement where his children were.
The police were asking the public for help to find the children, who were believed to be in danger.
After the bodies were discovered Saturday, Freeman was charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder.
Television station ABC11 reported that the Fayetteville police said the children were at the center of a domestic-related incident between Freeman and his wife, who was at the hospital.
"From what our investigation's telling us they had a dispute, where (Freeman) allegedly made accusations about the babies not being his, a child not being his or maybe her involvement with someone, and when he took the kids we understand he left in a rage," Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin told ABC11.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
