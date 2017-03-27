Raleigh police seize 2.5 pounds of cocaine, charge 2 with trafficking

Police seized over a kilogram of cocaine and charged two men with trafficking in the drug after stopping them on Tryon Road, according to arrests warrants.
Jorge Diaz-Brito, 48, of Apex and Carmelo Dejesus Barragan, 23, of Raleigh were arrested at Tryon Road and Junction Boulevard on Friday afternoon, arrest records show.
Each man was charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, one for transporting the drug and one for having what police said was 1.155 kilograms, or about 2.5 pounds.
Diaz-Brito and Barragan were each charged with felony conspiracy as well.
A magistrate set bail at $1 million each, and they were held over the weekend for a first court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments