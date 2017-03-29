Woman got $19K for insurance policies that people never saw, state charges

A Durham woman has been charged with writing 16 life-insurance policies and collecting $19,000 in commissions from Transamerica Life Insurance last fall, though the people covered did not know about them, the state Insurance Department said in arrest warrants.
Monica Jubert, 45, was named in the warrants that alleged 16 counts of identity theft and 16 of obtaining property by false pretenses.
She was booked into the Wake County Detention Center, where she surrendered Tuesday, as Monica Beard-Jubert.
The warrants, which agents from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained Monday, say the policies were written in October and November.
Beard-Jubert used the Social Security numbers and birth dates of the 16 people, the agents said.
The commissions, listed for each policy, totaled $19,185.
Beard-Jubert was held in lieu of $150,000 bail for a court appearance.
