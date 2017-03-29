Car, linked to gunshots, rolls over into Durham ditch as police tail it.

A car, which police suspect was involved in shots being fired on a city street, rolled over into a ditch while they were following it Tuesday, they said.
The silver Subaru was in a curve on Argonne Drive when it tipped over, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
An officer had spotted the car from a description of several vehicles that officers put out after answering a call about a fight and shots being fired about 5:30 p.m. on Hedgerow Place, Michael said.
Witnesses told police that several cars had left the area after the shots were heard.
The only serious injury to two women and three men who were in the car was a bullet wound that one man had in his foot, police said. Investigators later determined that was accidentally self-inflicted, Michael said.
One of the men in the car was arrested on warrants that Orange County authorities had obtained in connection with an incident in Hillsborough on March 21, Michael said.
Ricky Demuris Wardlaw, 24, of Hillsborough was jailed on charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon and driving with a revoked license. He was held without bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments