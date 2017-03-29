NC State Jimmy V. statue vandalized

The statue of former N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano was vandalized with white spray paint Monday night but has been cleaned.
“I think it was just defaced with a little bit of paint last night and has already been cleaned up,” university spokesman Mick Kulikowski said Wednesday afternoon.
The statue of “Jimmy V.” who served the university from 1980-1990, stands in front of Reynolds Coliseum.
Valvano was one of four N.C. State basketball coaches honored with statuary during the Coaches Corner unveiling ceremony last September outside of the newly renovated Reynolds Coliseum. Statues of N.C. State basketball coaches Kay Yow, Norm Sloan, Jim Valvano and Everett Case were installed.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments