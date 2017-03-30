Federal-state-local task force arrests 51 people in Cumberland County sweep

A task force of federal, state, Cumberland County and municipal law enforcement officers swept through the county this week, arresting 51 wanted people, including a Florida murder suspect, state officials said Thursday.
The effort, which officials dubbed Operation Spring Sweep, seized 16 guns, more than $10,000 in cash and cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.
The arrests covered a total of 95 charges, the announcement said.
The man from Florida is accused of killing a 2-year-old girl, the release said.
U.S. Marshals, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern North Carolina represented the federal government in the effort.
There also were state probation officers, state troopers and staff from the N.C. Information Sharing and Analysis Center, the release said.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were in the mix, along with police from Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Spring Lake.
