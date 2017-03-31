Fuquay-Varina father charged with assault on 8-year-old son

A town resident turned himself in to authorities Thursday night to face two felony charges and a misdemeanor that police said all stemmed from an assault on his 8-year-old son on Tuesday.
Bernard Eugene Marine, 42, of Crestfield Drive was arrested at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh.
A warrant that police had obtained earlier Thursday charged Marine with assault by strangulation and intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury, both felonies. The misdemeanor charge was assaulting a child under 12 years old.
According to the warrant, Marine slapped the boy in the face, punched him in the mouth, lifted him by the neck and threw him onto a couch.
The warrant also said the boy had obvious bruising on his neck from someone using a hand in an effort to strangle him and had a loose tooth and a cut lip.
Marine was held at the detention center in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments