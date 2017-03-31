13 pounds of pot figure in Raleigh man’s arrest on trafficking charge

Police arrested a man at his Falls of Neuse Road apartment Thursday night and charged him with having 13 pounds of marijuana.
Frank Ferlo, 53, was arrested about 10 p.m. at 5808 Falls of Neuse, records showed.
Police charged Ferlo with trafficking in marijuana and with possessing an unspecified amount of cocaine. He also was charged with using the apartment to keep and sell both drugs.
All the charges are felonies.
Police said Ferlo had 5,900 grams of marijuana, which is just over 13 pounds. Any amount over 10 pounds can bring a trafficking charge, which is a more serious crime than possession.
Ferlo told booking officers he is associated with The Big Easy, a restaurant and nightclub with locations on Fayetteville Street in Raleigh and Grande Heights Drive in Cary.
A magistrate set Ferlo’s bail at $50,000, and he was held for a court appearance.
