Athens Drive High student charged with sexual assault of another student

Two Athens Drive High School students will make their first court appearances Monday afternoon on charges related to an alleged sexual assault of a female student at the school on Friday.
Police have charged Taquan Shmar Jeffries, 16, of Brent Road with one felony count each of second-degree forcible rape and first-degree forcible sex offense.
The second student, Ajeema Bullock, 18, of Spice Ridge Lane, was charged with one felony count each of aiding and abetting first-degree sex offense and common law obstruction of justice, according to arrest records.
Police also charged Jeffries with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, arrest warrants show.
Investigators accused Bullock of acting as a lookout for Jeffries while he committed the sexual assault. Detectives say Bullock obstructed justice by “lying, numerous times,” while insisting that he was not involved in the crime, according to the arrest warrants.
But a person who called 911 to report the attack told a dispatcher that Bullock tried to stop it, according to a recording made public by Raleigh police. The 911 call was placed from WakeMed in Cary, where the caller said the 16-year-old girl was assaulted in a stairwell during fourth period.
“She was encountered by two boys that she knows to be a ‘Blitz’ and an ‘A.J.,’ ” the caller said. “ ‘Blitz’ being the one that assaulted her, but ‘A.J’ saw the progression where the boy was sticking his hand in her pants and all that and she was trying to get away from him. But he didn’t stay. He kept telling the boy to ‘C’mon, c’mon, let’s go, stop’, you know. And he didn’t listen.”
The two suspects and the alleged victim are all students at the school, said Wake County public schools spokesman Matt Dees. He declined to comment further.
“All I can say is that the school is cooperating with police,” Dees said.
A week before he was accused of rape, Jeffries was sentenced by a Wake County district court judge to two years probation and credit for 21 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to records at the clerk of courts office.
Jeffries was arrested Sunday and transported to the Wake County jail where he has been place under $1.51 million bail, a jail spokesman said Monday afternoon. Bullock was arrested Saturday and remained in jail Monday in lieu of a $750,000 bail.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
