Dates and places vary, but charges are the same for arrested Raleigh man, 64

A 64-year-old man was arrested early Thursday on charges that he had broken into a nearby convenience store and stolen cigarettes and lighters a short time earlier and that he had done the same thing and taken the same items four times before at that store and two others.
Delbert Keith Furman, who police and jail officials said has no permanent address, was charged with five counts of felony breaking or entering, five counts of felony larceny and one count of possessing Newport and Pall Mall cigarettes, cigars and lighters stolen from the Rainbow Mart at 2400 Crabtree Blvd.
Furman was three-quarters of a mile away at the dead end of Watkins Street, near Lyons Park, when police found him about 1:30 a.m., booking records showed.
Another arrest warrant accused Furman of breaking into the Rainbow Mart on March 14 and taking Newports, Dutch Masters cigars and lighters.
Two warrants said Furman broke into the Brookside Deli at 1000 Brookside Drive on Feb. 5 and 21, taking Newports and lighters.
Police also accused Furman of being the person who broke into the Food Mart at 1524 Wake Forest Road on March 30 and took 17 cartons of Newports along with lighters.
Furman’s bail was set at $100,000. He has a record of felony convictions that begins in 1977 with common law robbery and include several break-and-entering larcenies
