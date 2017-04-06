Man raped group-home resident in car on a dead-end street, Raleigh police say

Raleigh police say a man accused of raping a woman who lives in a group home where he worked was found with her in a car that officers were investigating as suspicious.
Nnamdi Godson Nwankwo, 53, of Rolesville was charged with second-degree forcible rape and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian. Both charges are felonies.
Nwankwo was arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Merrell Drive, a dead-end residential street in east Raleigh .
Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said officers were checking on a car they thought was suspicious when they came up on Nwankwo and the woman, who is 47.
Police have not disclosed the name of the home where the woman lives.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
