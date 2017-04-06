Two men arrested in year-old hit-and-run that killed two teens

The N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office say they have made two arrests in a hit-and-run case that killed two teens as they walked along U.S. 421 east of Sanford more than a year ago.
Investigators have charged Davis Christian Stewart, 21, of Lillington and Donald Conrad Crounse, 20, of Raleigh. They say Stewart was driving the pickup truck that hit three teenagers who were walking home from a Kangaroo gas station near McNeill Mill Road at about 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2016.
Jennifer Schark, 13, and Kyle Strait, 16, both of Broadway, were killed. Steven Daniels, 14, of Sanford was critically injured.
Investigators from the Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office worked together and followed up on leads that led to information on the pickup truck, which fled after hitting the teens.
Stewart and Crounse, who investigators say was a passenger in the truck, were each charged with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury; one count of felony hit and run causing injury; altering and removing evidence; conspiracy to alter or remove evidence; obstruction of justice; and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Crounse was also charged with conspiracy to commit felony hit and run.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments