Raleigh police charge man had kilogram of marijuana in apartment

A 36-year-old man was arrested at his Quail Forest Drive apartment Thursday on charges of having slight over a kilogram of marijuana that he intended to sell and felony conspiracy.
Narcotics detectives arrested Kemo Manneh about 11 a.m. in the apartment in the Hidden Creek complex, records show.
Arrest warrants said that Manneh had 1,046 grams of marijuana, which is equivalent to about 2.3 pounds.
The conspiracy charge stemmed from what police said was a plan with unknown other people to sell the drug.
Police also charged Manneh with using his apartment as a place to keep and sell marijuana.
A check with federal authorities by Wake County sheriff’s deputies at the county detention center showed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a final deportation order against Manneh, who is a native of Gambia.
The deportation order was issued in October 2014, federal officials said, a month after Manneh was released from prison after serving time for several 2013 convictions in Wake County for selling Schedule I drugs. That is the category that includes heroin and opioids.
ICE officials have said that how quickly they can carry out deportations varies and depends in part on the person’s home country.
ICE is allowed to hold someone in detention for up to six months for deportation. If the person has not been deported by then, they are released from custody but are followed under an order of supervision.
A spokesman said that ICE would take Manneh back into custody after he is finished with the charges Raleigh police filed Thursday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments