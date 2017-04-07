Police charge 2 teens snatched laptop, Silly String in Raleigh high school break-in

A laptop computer, a coffee mug and Silly String were on the list of items that police say two teens took from a trailer classroom at Millbrook High School early Friday before officers arrested them at the scene.
Reese William Baker, 16, and Quentin Thomas Angelini, 17, who both live in Raleigh, were arrested about 1:30 a.m. at the school at 2201 Spring Forest Road, records showed.
In addition to the computer, the mug and the Silly String, arrest paperwork said a bag of change, a DVD, a key chain and some gold pins were taken.
Both youths were charged with felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after a break-in and felony conspiracy. Reese was also charged with damaging real property, a misdemeanor.
