Holdups at 2 Raleigh stores in 9 minutes; police suspect same gunman

An armed man tried to rob one convenience store in Raleigh late Sunday afternoon and apparently held up another store a mile and a half away nine minutes later, police said.
The descriptions from both incidents were the same, police said: a black man standing about 5-foot-9 with a medium build. In both cases, the thief had his face covered and carried a handgun, police said.
The attempted robbery was at a market at 1524 Wake Forest Road and was reported at 5:28 p.m., police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
Something went wrong with that heist. The man fired a shot that did not hit anyone and ran without getting the money he demanded, Hourigan said.
The successful holdup was at 1031 N. King Charles Road, police said.
There, the man came into the business, showed his gun and demanded money, Hourigan said.
He was last seen fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information that might help police was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit the CrimeStoppers website for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
