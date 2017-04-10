Garner man charged with sex offenses with child 6-8 years ago

A Garner man was being held on $2 million bail Monday on multiple counts of statutory sex offense with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child in incidents that the sheriff's office said began several years ago and happened over the course of a few years.
Wake County deputies charged William Gerard Archambault, 47, with three counts of each felony.
According to arrest warrants that deputies obtained Friday, Archambault was involved with the child, whose gender was not disclosed, when the child was 7, 8 and 9 years old and Archambault was 39, 40 and 41 years old.
Archambault was arrested at his Plantation Pine Circle apartment early Saturday morning, records showed.
