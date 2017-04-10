Mother and son arrested in Wake County on drug-trafficking charges

A Wake Forest mother and son are facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in oxycodone, after Wake County sheriff's deputies stopped them in a car and seized 367 pills, according to arrest warrants.
Glenda Ann Riley, 62, and Couri Demarlow Russell, 23, were stopped at Capital Boulevard and Wake Union Church Road on Saturday afternoon, according to arrest records.
Each was charged with two counts of trafficking in opioid drugs, conspiring with each other to traffic, possession of the opioids as a separate felony, possession of another prescription drug called carisoprodol and possession of xanax. Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant and pain killer.
The warrants said Riley and Russell had 271 doses of oxycodone, 93 xanax pills and 3 doses of carisoprodol.
The trafficking charges – one saying they possessed the drug and one saying they transported it – are based on the quantity of oxycodone involved.
The two gave booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center the same address on Jonesville Road as their residence, and deputies confirmed their relationship.
Each was held in lieu of $2 million bail pending court appearances.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments