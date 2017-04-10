State Employees Credit Union bank on Hillsborough Street robbed

Raleigh police said the State Employees Credit Union bank on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh was robbed just before noon Monday.
Police were called to the bank at 2802 Hillsborough Street at about 11: 45 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller, police said. After the teller complied with the note’s demands, the man allegedly fled on foot. The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 black man.
Police were investigating the robbery on Monday, but no other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
The North Carolina Bankers Association offers a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for robbing a bank or savings institution in North Carolina.
