Single robber holds up credit union branch opposite NCSU campus

A man passed a note to a teller at a State Employees Credit Union branch across Hillsborough Street from the North Carolina State University campus late Monday morning and fled on foot with cash, police said.
The man, whose image was captured in security video, was described as being black and about 5-foot-10, and he was wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap backward, a white pullover shirt with long, dark sleeves, dark shorts and dark athletic shoes.
He carried a pull-string-type bag on his back, and it had a UNC logo.
The holdup happened about 11:45 a.m. at 2802 Hillsborough St.
Anyone with information that might help detectives was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit the CrimeStoppers website to see options for helping by text and email. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
