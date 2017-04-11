SBI arrests Raleigh man on charges of duplicating child porn videos

A Raleigh man was arrested at his home Monday evening by State Bureau of Investigation agents who charged him with nine counts of copying online child pornography.
David James Kelly, 63, was charged in arrest warrants, issued earlier in the day, with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
All nine counts listed computer video files that showed prepubescent girls.
Authorities usually track child pornography after being alerted to Internet traffic by various public agencies or private companies. The way computers connect to the Internet allows them to trace locations based on information subpoenaed from service providers.
In Kelly’s case, investigators said they believed the duplication of the videos had been happening between late last July and Monday.
Kelly was held at the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $300,000 bail pending a court appearance.
