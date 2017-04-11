Drug-fraud suspect is target of Hillsborough police request for public’s help

Police on Tuesday asked the public's help in finding a man they say is suspected of prescription fraud at a local pharmacy.
In posts on the police department’s Facebook page and on Twitter, the agency asked anyone who thinks they have leads for detectives to contact Investigator John Kempf at 919-296-9534.
Police declined to say which pharmacy the man had visited.
It is a felony to intentionally acquire prescription drugs by what stat law calls “misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge.”
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments