Father kept food from 9-year-old, locked him out of house, Raleigh police say

A Raleigh man did not give his 9-year-old son enough food, locked him out of his house and physically and mentally abused him in late 2015 and for most of 2016, according to charges that Raleigh police listed before they arrested him Tuesday.
Stefan John Mclean, 39, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Wake County Courthouse, according to county records.
Arrest warrants that police got Monday accused him of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The boy, who is now 10, was abused between Nov. 12, 2015, and last Oct. 12, police said.
The case came to police attention when they were contacted by Child Protective Services last year, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
The arrest warrants stemmed from follow-up investigation, Hourigan said, but it was not clear what kept detectives from being able to make an arrest earlier.
According to the felony charge, Mclean committed “willful acts and grossly negligent omissions that resulted in serious physical and mental injury.”
The abuse included “not providing adequate food, separating the child from his siblings, [and] leaving the child alone for long periods of time,” police wrote.
The charges said Mclean met the law’s standards for charging him with “a reckless disregard for human life.”
The misdemeanor charges alleged that Mclean had locked the boy out of the house and that at one point, the boy had a bruise on his eye and cheek that did not appear to be accidental.
Mclean lives on Tyler Bluff Lane, but the warrants did not specify if that was the house involved in the lock-out accusation.
The warrants did say Mclean is the boy’s biological father.
Ron Gallagher
