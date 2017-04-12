RDU police make second multi-pound marijuana arrest in a month

A Washington state resident who told authorities he works for a company with a facility at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was arrested Tuesday with what airport police said was 9.5 pounds of marijuana.
The arrest came less than a month after RDU police arrested two Raleigh women on a charge that they were transporting 78 pounds of marijuana.
The man arrested Tuesday was Norvonne Davonte Sutton, 21, of Tacoma, Wash., who was taken into custody at Terminal 2 about 10 a.m., according to information police gave booking officials at the Wake County Detention Center.
Sutton, who was held in lieu of $25,000 bail, told officials he works for Menzies Aviation.
Menzies is a company that provides a variety of services to airlines and aircraft owners to prepare recently landed aircraft to take off again.
According to the company’s website, Menzies has worldwide facilities, including ones at RDU and at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The arrest information did not indicate whether Sutton said where he works for Menzies.
On March 15, airport police arrested Mechell Louise Wilson, 26, and Shante Aamirah Hicks, 29, on marijuana trafficking charges, saying they had 78 pounds of the drug.
Through an airport spokesman then, police refused to disclose whether the marijuana in that case was found in luggage, a car or elsewhere.
Airport officials did not return calls asking for details on Tuesday’s arrest.
