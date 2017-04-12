Johnston man charged with secret peeping at woman in Raleigh store

A Johnston County man was arrested at an Old Navy store in Raleigh and charged with felony secret peeping because, police said, he was using a cell phone camera to take pictures of a woman in a dressing room.
Raleik Joshua Goodwin, 21, of Clayton was arrested about 4:45 p,m, in a shopping center at 5900 Poyner Anchor Lane, records said.
A magistrate who set Goodwin’s bail at $150,000 noted that a 2016 indictment on charges of second-degree forcible sexual offense, kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery against him is pending.
Court calendars showed Goodwin is due to appear next week on those.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments