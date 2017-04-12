Cary police: Driver in weekend hit-and-run with moped arrested

Cary police said Wednesday that they arrested the driver involved in a weekend hit-and-run with a moped on Penny Road.
Beverly McNair, 59, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, according to a news release from the police department. She faces up to 41 months in jail if convicted. She’s being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.
McNair allegedly hit a moped driven by Douglas Porter, 57, who police said sustained severe injuries.
At about 6:49 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 10,000 block of Penny Road where they found Porter lying next to his moped. Porter was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh. Police said witnesses reported seeing McNair and her Honda sedan at the scene before police arrived.
“We are thankful for the citizens who reported the crash and stopped to help,” said Cary police Lt. Tom Stewart. “Their efforts contributed to our being able to make an arrest within a few days; we hope this resolution brings some comfort to the victim and his family.”
Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information still is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636. For real-time crime updates, follow the Town of Cary’s Safety feed on Twitter @TOC_Safety.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
