April 16, 2017 1:02 PM

Sanford teen charged in Saturday murder

Charles Duncan

Sanford

Police say a 15-year-old boy murdered a man in Sanford Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Scott Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. and found Fredarius McIver, 26, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report from WTVD.

The teenager turned himself in to police and he was charged with first-degree murder.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Tahneisha Bathea, who identified herself as McIver’s longtime girlfriend. “I was young when I met him. He was a really good person. He was all for change. He wanted better. He was changing he was doing good. I’m just really gonna miss him,” she told the television station.

The teen, who has not been identified because of his age, was transported to the Wake Juvenile Detention Center in Raleigh to wait for his first court appearance in Lee County Juvenile Court.

