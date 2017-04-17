2nd murder suspect held in homicide at Dorothea Drive apartments in Raleigh

Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman who is charged with murder in the April 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment complex on Dorothea Drive.
Saabirah Claratha Critten lives on the street where Raphael Deshawn Harris, 26, was found mortally wounded, arrest records stated.
She was arrested at a strip shopping center at 2626 S. Saunders St. on April 13.
Jamal Donte Thomas, 19, who lives in the 400 block of Dorothea Drive, where the killing happened, was arrested the night after Harris was shot.
Police had said that they did not think Harris’ killing was a random attack.
Thomas and Critten were both held without bail.
