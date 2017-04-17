Crime

April 17, 2017 12:22 PM

2011 child-sex charge in Wake County brings Texas arrest for man

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

A man who was accused in 2011 of first-degree sex offense with a 5-year-old child in Wake County was brought to Raleigh from Laredo, Texas, on Sunday.

Victor Manuel Perez-Simon, 37, was listed as living in Raleigh when Wake County sheriff’s investigators swore out a warrant in September 2011 saying that he had engaged in a sex offense with the child in June that year.

The arrest warrant listed Perez-Simon as living at a mobile home park on Obedient Lane in southern Wake.

Records show that Perez-Simon was arrested in Webb County, Texas, where Laredo is, on the Mexican border in mid-March.

Perez-Simon waived his right to fight extradition to North Carolina, according to arrest records.

When Perez-Simon was arrested, federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials in Laredo issued a request for Webb County authorities to give them 48 hours notice before releasing Perez-Simon from custody.

DHS said Perez-Simon was the subject of an ongoing deportation action.

A magistrate set Perez-Simon’s bail at $1 million.

