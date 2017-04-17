2011 child-sex charge in Wake County brings Texas arrest for man

A man who was accused in 2011 of first-degree sex offense with a 5-year-old child in Wake County was brought to Raleigh from Laredo, Texas, on Sunday.
Victor Manuel Perez-Simon, 37, was listed as living in Raleigh when Wake County sheriff’s investigators swore out a warrant in September 2011 saying that he had engaged in a sex offense with the child in June that year.
The arrest warrant listed Perez-Simon as living at a mobile home park on Obedient Lane in southern Wake.
Records show that Perez-Simon was arrested in Webb County, Texas, where Laredo is, on the Mexican border in mid-March.
Perez-Simon waived his right to fight extradition to North Carolina, according to arrest records.
When Perez-Simon was arrested, federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials in Laredo issued a request for Webb County authorities to give them 48 hours notice before releasing Perez-Simon from custody.
DHS said Perez-Simon was the subject of an ongoing deportation action.
A magistrate set Perez-Simon’s bail at $1 million.
