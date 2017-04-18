Man’s arrest at Cary home leads to pot-growing charges for him and woman

Monday night, police arrested Ebony Michelle McLean, 34, at the Delaronde Lane home that she lives in and that, according to police, had an attic marijuana-growing setup that led to three felony marijuana charges and a misdemeanor.
Early Tuesday morning, they filed the same charges for the same reasons against Scotty Jerome French, 34. He was charged at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh because Morrisville police had arrested him late Monday afternoon on charges of assault on a female, stealing a gun and gun possession by a felon.
The connection, Cary police said, came from French’s living in the same house as McLean and his having been arrested there.
The charges by Morrisville police were based on an incident that happened earlier Monday on Caraleigh Court there, police said.
Morrisville officers had tracked French to the single-family house on Delaronde Lane and called Cary police when they went to the home to arrest him, Cary Capt. Randall Rhyne said.
Rhyne, head of investigations, said officers discovered the marijuana-growing setup while making a security sweep of the house during the arrest.
Cary police then got approval to search the house for drug evidence and collected 7.8 pounds of marijuana as well as a digital scale that they said appeared to have cocaine residue on it.
They arrested McLean, who works for the City of Sanford, Tuesday night.
The charges against both McLean and French describe an attic area with nine plants. It was, police said, closed off with plastic that had a metallic material one one side. There were grow lights, timers, liquid fertilizer that could be pumped to the plants and fans, they wrote.
Each was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute it and maintaining a dwelling as a place to keep, sell and use illegal drugs.
The charge of illegally having a gun was based on his conviction in June 2011 in Wake County of illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a suspended sentence and put on probation for that, driving with a revoked license and driving while impaired.
French was held on a total bail of $112,000 for both towns’ charges. McLean was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments