Judges to hear appeal of man convicted of murdering Democratic strategist

The State Court of Appeals will hear arguments Wednesday from attorneys of a man convicted of stabbing Jamie Kirk Hahn to death and attempting to kill her husband Nation in 2013.
Jonathan Broyhill was convicted in March 2015 of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Paul Ridgeway sentenced Broyhill to life in prison for murdering the political strategist and fundraiser, and tacked on 19 to 25 years for the other crimes.
After Broyhill was sentenced, Joseph Arbour, one of his two public defenders, immediately filed a notice of appeal.
Court of Appeals judges Rick Elmore, John Tyson and Phil Berger Jr. will hear the case Wednesday at the Court of Appeals building on West Morgan Street beginning at 1 p.m., according to court documents.
At the 2015 trial, attorneys gave a glimpse of a nurturing relationship between the Hahns and Broyhill, who was the best man at the couple’s wedding. But prosecutors painted a picture of Broyhill as a troubled man, harboring many secrets.
Prosecutors contended the attack occurred amid questions about money missing from a campaign fund for former U.S. Congressman Brad Miller, a Democrat from Wake County.
Broyhill had worked for Jamie Hahn, the founder of Blue Sky, a political consulting firm. During the 2012 campaign, Broyhill had been in charge of keeping the books for a campaign account for Miller.
During the first four months of 2013, while that campaign was winding down, questions surfaced about financial irregularities. On April 22, 2013, when the frenzied knife attack left Jamie Hahn fatally wounded and Nation Hahn injured with defensive wounds, Broyhill had a box in his car with information about that account.
