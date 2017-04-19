Toddler among passengers in car shot at in predawn Raleigh attack

Two men and a woman face multiple gun assault charges filed in connection an early morning incident in which police said shots were fired into a car and a bullet went into a nearby house.
No one was hurt, including a 2-year-old who police said was in the car.
The incident began near 512 Peyton St. in Southeast Raleigh on Tuesday morning, police said. The three people arrested were at a house on Solar Drive, a block to the west.
Erica Monica Scott, 20, of Raleigh and Tymik Lasenburg, 21, of Rolesville were arrested with Tyshon Gerod Solomon, 20, at Solomon’s home on Solar Drive at about 4 a.m., records show.
Police have not said, however, if they know how it all began.
Each of the trio faces four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Those involve four women, police said.
Each also faces two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon for a 9 mm bullet that went into the house, police charged.
Scott and Lasenburg were charged with felony conspiracy. Solomon is named in those charges, but he is not charged with conspiracy himself.
Solomon is, however, the only one of the three charged with firing into an occupied building.
Police said they found marijuana at the Solar Drive house when they were making the arrests, and they added charges against Solomon of possession with intent to sell and maintaining a dwelling to keep and sell marijuana.
After he had been taken to the Wake County Detention Center, Lasenburg was charged with having marijuana in a jail.
Scott and Solomon were held on $500,000 bail each. Lasenburg’s bail was put at $510,000 with the added drugs-in-jail charge.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
