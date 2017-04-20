Raleigh police stop driver, charge cocaine trafficking

A Raleigh man who ended parole in January after serving time for armed robbery was arrested late Wednesday by police who charged that he had about 1½ ounces of cocaine when they stopped his car at New Bern Avenue and Tarboro Road.
Ra-Quan Jameel Daniels, 30, was charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, maintaining the 2015 Kia to keep and sell drugs and resisting an officer.
Police also gave Daniels a ticket for driving with a revoked license.
Two arrest warrants that police had sworn out on Wednesday before they stopped Daniels accused him of selling cocaine to a police informant on Dec. 20 and of making the transaction within 1,000 feet of a daycare center on North Fisher Street
Wednesday’s arrest was Daniels’ fourth this year.
On Jan. 9, police charged him with possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it. In February, police said he had an illegal drug within 1,00 feet of a school. In March, he was arrested for not showing up in court when he was supposed to for an assault charge from July 2016.
State records showed that Daniels had been off parole for three days when he was arrested in January. He was convicted in September 2016 for the robbery and for being a habitual felon and was released on parole in April 2016.
He also had been convicted in 2009 of cocaine possession.
Wednesday night, a magistrate set Daniels’ bail at $500,000, and he was held for a court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments