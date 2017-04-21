Crime

Attack with a brick stemmed from treatment of child, Raleigh police say

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

A Raleigh man was being held Friday on assault and child-abuse charges that police say began with squeezing a 12-year-old boy's neck and ended in attacking a man with brick.

An arrest warrant charges Richard Derron Stacker, 36, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon when a minor was present and misdemeanor child abuse.

The warrant says it happened April 11. Police arrested Stacker about 8 p.m. Thursday after stopping him at Wake Forest Road and Interstate 440, according to City-County Bureau of Identification records.

Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said the case appeared to have begun at a house on Lilac Lane, in North Raleigh, with the incident that led to the child-abuse charge.

The warrant accuses Stacker of pushing the boy onto a couch, “placing his hands around the neck and squeezing.”

Sometime after that, Hourigan said, a man objected to Stacker’s treatment of the boy and a dispute broke out that ended at a location on nearby Creedmoor Road.

It was not clear from police reports why Stacker and the boy were on Creedmoor Road. Lilac Lane is a cul-de-sac that ends at the back of properties on Creedmoor Road.

The arrest warrant says, however, that Stacker fought with the man in front of the boy, “striking [him] in the head repeatedly with his fists and striking [him] repeatedly in the head with a masonry brick.”

The man was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Hourigan said.

The 12-year-old is the son of a woman who is a friend of Stacker, the warrant says.

Stacker was held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

