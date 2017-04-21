Man charged with peeping in Kmart women’s dressing room

A 23-year-old Mebane man was arrested and charged with peeping at the Kmart on Six Forks Road.
Jeremiah Lashawn Donnell was arrested Thursday at the store at 8701 Six Forks Road and charged with misdemeanor secret peeping, according to arrest records.
The man was apparently charged after being caught secretly watching a woman in the Kmart changing rooms, television station ABC11 reports.
Donnell was held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond, but has since been released, records said.
