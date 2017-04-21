PSA video aims to build trust between police and southern Wake residents

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Wake DA: 'This is the kind of person that does not need to wear a badge' Pause 1:13 Chris Mumma on Mark Carver's bid for new trial 1:17 A dog didn’t recognize his owner who lost 50 pounds at a hospital. Then he got a whiff. 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 0:35 Raleigh won't collect yard waste in black plastic bags 4:36 Wolfpack's Sykes retiring after 46 years as golf coach 1:01 Hundreds rally for school class-size bill HB13 2:46 Tillis wants to expand H2B visa program 8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Six police chiefs in southern Wake County have teamed up with residents of their respective communities to create a video that aims to counteract possible ill feelings toward law enforcement officers. Courtesy of Apex Police Department