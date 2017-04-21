Raleigh police: No charges in fatal shooting by tow-truck driver

Police say that after consulting the Wake County District Attorney’s Office they still don’t plan to file charges in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man by a tow-truck driver in North Raleigh earlier this month.
But police say their investigation into the incident late on April 14 continues.
Taurean Whitfield Sutton of Raleigh was shot and killed in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street, off Glenwood Avenue in the Pleasant Valley area. Police say he was upset that his vehicle had been towed and that he got involved in an argument with the driver of another tow-truck.
Police say the tow-truck driver shot Sutton after he got into the truck’s cab. Police have not disclosed the name of the driver.
The argument and shooting can be heard on the recording of a 911 call apparently placed by the driver. The driver did not speak to the emergency dispatcher, but two people can be heard arguing in the background – one cursing while the other repeated, “I understand, I understand.”
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments