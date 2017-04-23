One injured in Raleigh shooting

A shooting Saturday evening in East Raleigh left one man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, officials say.
Police responded to a shooting call on the 1500 block of Burgundy Street, an apartment complex just off Raleigh Boulevard, at about 5:40 p.m., police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote in an email.
She said police found one man with a bullet wound to his shoulder. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, Hourigan said.
“Follow-up investigation remains underway to determine the circumstances involved,” she added.
