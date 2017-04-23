Crime

April 23, 2017 9:47 AM

One injured in Raleigh shooting

Charles Duncan

cduncan@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A shooting Saturday evening in East Raleigh left one man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, officials say.

Police responded to a shooting call on the 1500 block of Burgundy Street, an apartment complex just off Raleigh Boulevard, at about 5:40 p.m., police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote in an email.

She said police found one man with a bullet wound to his shoulder. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, Hourigan said.

“Follow-up investigation remains underway to determine the circumstances involved,” she added.

Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video

Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video 1:00

Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video

Wake DA: 'This is the kind of person that does not need to wear a badge' 1:12

Wake DA: 'This is the kind of person that does not need to wear a badge'
Homeowner reacts after Kelly sentenced for HOA embezzlement 0:34

Homeowner reacts after Kelly sentenced for HOA embezzlement

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos