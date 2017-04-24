Raleigh police looking for man in Burger King robbery string

Police in Raleigh, NC, are asking for help in finding a man who seems to favor Burger King restaurants, but for robberies rather than food.
Witnesses have told detectives that the man who held up four Burger Kings in three days is black, stands about 6-foot-1 and has a closely trimmed beard.
The thief hit two restaurants on April 17, one on April 18 and one on April 19, police said.
Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solves cases.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments