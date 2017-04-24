Car, foot chases in Wake lead to felony charge for Johnston County man

A 35-year-old Johnston County man was arrested in Raleigh on Sunday by state troopers he had led on a high-speed vehicle chase that became a foot chase, and Clayton police have charges waiting for him, too, including doing 95 mph in a 35 mph zone.
James Michael Caldwell of Clayton was held on $30,000 bail at the Wake County Detention Center after State High Patrol Troopers D.A. Knapp and D.A. Cuff charged him with felony fleeing to elude police.
Clayton police said they will charge Caldwell with fleeing to elude and speeding, and they may add charges involving driving his car at a police cruiser, town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said Monday.
He also was charged with delaying and obstructing law enforcement officers and with reckless driving.
The troopers said Caldwell was speeding and driving recklessly on Rock Quarry Road while he was trying to get away from them.
When they forced him to stop, he jumped out of his vehicle and took off on foot, a magistrate noted when setting his bail.
Caldwell is a serious flight risk, the magistrate stated, and put law enforcement officers “in serious danger” during the car chase.
Troopers were chasing Caldwell after he had eluded because he was wanted by Clayton police, they said.
Clayton police first encountered Caldwell on Saturday night during a domestic-trouble call, and they served him with a notice to stay away from a house in the 1000 block of Sumac Court, Beard said.
Police were called back to that house Sunday and saw Caldwell there, but he got into his car and roared away before an officer could get out of his cruiser and talk to him, the police account said.
The officer swerved to avoid being hit, Beard said, then began chasing the car.
A supervisor called off the chase because of wet road conditions and danger to others if the man kept driving so fast, Clayton police said.
They sent the car’s information to authorities in Wake County, and the troopers spotted the car.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments