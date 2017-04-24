Arrest made in Durham drive-by shooting in October 2016

A man arrested in Burlington is facing attempted-murder charges and other counts in the shooting of two men on Angier Avenue on a Monday afternoon last October, police said Monday.
Michael D’Lante Gibson, 21, is accused of trying to kill a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man in a drive-by shooting in the 2100 block on Oct. 31.
Police tracked him to Burlington on Friday and took him into custody, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The other charges against Gibson are assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possessing a stolen vehicle, Michael said.
He also was charged with a probation violation, records showed.
Police found the two men with serious gunshot injuries about 3 p.m. after being called because shot had been fired.
Gibson was held in lieu of $1,270,000 bail.
The incident is still under investigation, and police asked anyone who has additional information about it to call Investigator Huelsman at 919-560-4440, ext. 29341.
