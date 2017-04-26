Raleigh man arrested on heroin trafficking, cocaine, child abuse charges

A Raleigh man was being held on $3 million bail Wednesday on charges of trafficking in heroin.
Laquan Malachi Carter, 25, also was charged with possessing cocaine last month and with misdemeanor child abuse for what police said was having a 2-year-old in a car he was driving with the cocaine in it.
The trafficking charge, listed in a warrant police swore out Tuesday, cites only “over 28 grams” of heroin rather than the actual amount.
The most serious level of heroin trafficking, a Class C felony carrying a sentence of 225 to 282 months in prison, only requires a minimum of 28 grams.
The other charges were in a warrant police got on March 8 and said he had 3.18 grams of cocaine that day. The abuse charge said Carter was transporting the narcotics “for sale and/or distribution,” but did not disclose where police alleged that happened.
The warrant listed another person as the child’s parent and did not say if Carter was related to that person or the child.
A magistrate added $10,000 to Carter’s bail for the cocaine charges.
County records show police charged Carter at detective headquarters on Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
