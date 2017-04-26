It probably would have been better to take the cop’s advice

A police officer who encountered Jimmy Brown Rodriguez during a domestic dispute call had warned him not to get behind the wheel of a car because his license had been revoked. Then the officer saw Rodriguez driving away, according to a ticket issued Tuesday night.
Officer Matthew Taylor wrote that he had encountered Rodriguez, 36, when Taylor answered a call about a domestic disturbance.
Not long after, Taylor said, he spotted Rodriguez driving a Jeep at Marshburn Road and Hanor Lane and pulled it over.
Taylor wrote that Rodriguez had red, glassy eyes and his breath smelled moderately of alcohol.
Rodriguez admitted he’d been drinking, the officer said, and he failed on-scene sobriety tests, so he found himself on the way to the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh, charged with driving while impaired.
He also was charged with driving with the license that had been revoked because of a previous DWI incident.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments