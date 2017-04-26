Inmate attacks and kills NC prison officer, officials say

Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, has died after being attacked by an inmate Wednesday evening at Bertie Correctional Institution, the NC Department of Public Safety says in a news release.
Officials say inmate Craig Wissink, who has been serving a life sentence for murder since 2004, is suspected of attacking Callahan around 5:30 p.m., NCDPS said in the news release. Despite receiving treatment from the facility’s staff, she died around 6:20.
"I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan's family," said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks in the news release. "We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation."
Callahan, who has been with the department since 2012, was promoted to sergeant in February 2016. She lived in Edenton.
