Shootings in Raleigh neighborhoods leave 2 men wounded

Shootings in the city injured one man in a neighborhood east of downtown Wednesday night and a second man early Thursday on a street near North Carolina State University, police said.
The first shooting happened on Lunar Drive, a block-long street of single-family homes off Grantland Street, police said.
About 9:20 p.m., officers were sent to a report of a shooting and found when they arrived that a man with non-life-threatening injuries was being taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital in a private vehicle, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
Officers at the scene reported that bullets had hit a car and three homes.
Shortly before 1:15 a.m., police were sent to another shooting report in the 1300 block of Kent Road, an area of single-family homes, apartment buildings and town houses between Cyanne Circle and Warwick Drive.
Those officers found a man laying outside a building with a serious injury, and Emergency Medical Services took him to WakeMed, Hourigan said.
Detectives were trying to figure out what happened in both instances.
The victims’ names were not disclosed.
